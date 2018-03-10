rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Suresh Prabhu gets charge of civil aviation ministry

Suresh Prabhu gets charge of civil aviation ministry

March 10, 2018 15:17 IST

Commerce and Industries minister Suresh Prabhu was on Saturday given additional charge of the civil aviation ministry, a day after the resignation of Telugu Desam Party’s Ashok Gajapathi Raju was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

In a brief communique, the spokesperson said, “The President, as advised by the prime minister, has directed that Suresh Prabhu, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned the charge of the ministry of civil aviation, in addition to his existing portfolio.”

 

Raju and another TDP MP Y S Chowdary had resigned from the council of ministers after party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to pull out his ministers.

Naidu took the decision after facing relentless attacks from the opposition for “failing” to secure special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

TDP, however, continues to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Prabhu, Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MP Y S Chowdary
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use