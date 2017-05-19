Sukma: 2 CRPF jawans injured in blast triggered by Naxals

May 19, 2017 12:43 IST

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were today injured in an improvised explosive device blast triggered by Naxals at a forest in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

The incident took place this morning when a team of CRPF’s 2nd battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation in a forest area under Kerlapal police station limits, Deputy Inspector General (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P said.

While they were cordoning-off a forested patch near Pariya village, the Naxals triggered an IED in which two CRPF jawans suffered injuries, he said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the spot soon after, he said.

The injured jawans were admitted in a local hospital in Sukma. They were stated to be out of danger, the DIG said.

Meanwhile, a combing operation was underway in the region, he said.

On April 24, as many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and seven others injured when Naxals attacked a patrol party of the paramilitary troops while they were ensuring security to road construction work near Burkapal village in Sukma district.

