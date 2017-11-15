Sri Sri meets Adityanath day before visiting Ayodhya

November 15, 2017 13:04 IST

Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

It was a “courtesy meeting” that lasted about 15-20 minutes and went off well, a senior state government official said.

“As far as the Ayodhya issue is concerned, Adityanath’s stand is very clear. The state government is not a party. We welcome any settlement and will honour the decision of the court,” he said.

Shankar had said in Delhi earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the RamTemple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on November 16 to meet all stakeholders.

He said he did not have an agenda and would listen to everybody.

On Tuesday, Adityanath started the campaign for urban local bodies polls from Ayodhya.

He said Ayodhya means a place where there is no possibility of a “yudh” (fight).

“I am starting the campaign in Ayodhya with the aim that the results in all the local bodies are in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, so that development that was obstructed during the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments can be carried out in the state.”