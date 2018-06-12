Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj commits suicide in MP

June 12, 2018 15:53 IST

Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal on Tuesday by shooting himself, according to police and hospital authorities.

Bhayyu Maharaj, whose original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself, Deputy Inspector Genaral Indore H C Mishra said.

He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, its General Manager Rahul Parashar said.

The godman is very popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh because of his spiritual and social works.

A large number of his supporters gathered in front of the hospital.

His original name is Uday Singh Deshmukh and is popular among his disciples as “Bhayyu Maharaj”.

His ashram is situated in Indore city and top political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar among others are his disciples.

He also played the role of a mediator when India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare was at its peak.