SP reduces Congress seats: Alliance in peril

January 21, 2017 07:10 IST

Congress jolted by SP move in Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Agnihotri reports.

There was vexation in the Congress party on its proposed alliance in Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party after the SP declared its nominees on nine assembly seats the Congress won in the 2012 assembly election.

"It is unfortunate that the SP has declared a list of 191 candidates (there are 403 in the entire assembly) unilaterally which includes nine held by us," said Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken.

Rahul Gandhi, a votary of aligning with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, discussed the provocation with party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's UP in-charge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was negotiating seat sharing.

In Lucknow, Congress leader Raj Babbar said nothing would be done against the wishes of party workers.

The developments came a day after Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal said it would not ally with anyone.

The RLD was offered 20 seats, but wanted more than 30. Congress managers had been working for an SP-Congress-RLD alliance.

Congress sources said the SP, after initially offering 100 seats, was now offering only around 60.

However, Maken also added that most details of the proposed pact with the SP had been finalised.

All parties are rushing to clear names for phase-1 of the poll on February 11, nominations for which have started.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.