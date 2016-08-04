Sonia treated for shoulder injury; health parameters improving

August 04, 2016 22:42 IST

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi underwent a surgery at a Delhi hospital to repair a shoulder injury she sustained during her roadshow in Varanasi and was shifted from the intensive care unit after making "steady progress" towards recovery.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where she has been admitted, said all her health parameters are showing improvement and she was shifted out of the ICU.

"Mrs Sonia Gandhi is making steady progress towards recovery from her illness. All her health parameters are showing improvement," according to a health bulletin issued by Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"She has also successfully undergone treatment for a shoulder injury by an internationally acclaimed team of shoulder experts comprising Dr Sanjay Desai from Mumbai and Dr Prateek Gupta from Sir Gangaram Hospital. She is recovering well," the bulletin said.

Gandhi was shifted to the Sir Gangaram Hospital on Wednesday afternoon from the Army Research and Referral Hospital, where she was rushed soon after her arrival from Varanasi around midnight on Tuesday.

Sources said the operation on Wednesday night to repair her left shoulder lasted nearly two hours.

They said she is likely to remain at the hospital for a week and will need physiotherapy.

Gandhi is admitted under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team from Department of Pulmonology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Photograph: PTI Photo