Smriti, Nirmala tie rakhi to 'brothers' at borders

Last updated on: August 18, 2016 18:43 IST

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday tied rakhi to several soldiers deployed at the Siachen Base Camp, the highest battlefield in the world, on the occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and lauded their efforts.

The minister flew into the Siachen base-camp, located on the snout of the glacier, at 9.22 am and was received by senior army officers, a defence spokesman said.

Smriti Irani distributes sweets to the soldiers posted at Siachen. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Irani laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial. She later addressed the jawans and praised them for their dedication to duty.

“We are very proud of the soldiers serving here who have never thought of their own good and of their families. They serve diligently, with passion...so a thanks from a grateful nation,” Irani said.

During her one-and-a-half hour visit, the union minister tied rakhis and then praised the jawans for their dedication to duty. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

“My mother specially prepared sweets for you all. So, this is not only the affection of a sister but the love of a mother,” she said.

The minister flew back after spending around one-and-a-half-hours at the base camp.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman also tied rakhi to the jawans at Lumla in Arunchal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

Photograph: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter

“I am very grateful to the prime minister who designed this programme. He made us women ministers reach various border posts and ensured that we are here to tie rakhi, thereby making sure the message goes across that the government cares for them,” she said.

Photograph: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday tied rakhis to Border Security Force personnel deployed at the international border in Attari near Amritsar. Girls from colleges and schools also tied rakhis to BSF troops at the Attari Border.

Photograph: Harsimrat Kaur/Twitter

Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel also tied Rakhi to the Border Security Force's officers and jawans at Jaisalmer, in Rajasthan.