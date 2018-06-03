60 lakh fake voters in MP, claims Congress; EC orders probe

June 03, 2018 17:34 IST

IMAGE: MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and Senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia address a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo



The Congress party on Sunday submitted 'evidence' to the Election Commission of India regarding the alleged irregularities in the voter roll in Madhya Pradesh, following which the EC ordered constitution of a team for Bhopal and Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) to enquire into the claim.

The final report will be submitted to EC by June 7.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said they have provided 'evidence for approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list'.

"We have provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 Lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. This is not administrative negligence, but administrative misuse," Kamal Nath.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Bharatiya Janata Party was behind it. "This has been done by the BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24 per cent in 10 years but the number of voters increased by 40 per cent? We scrutinised list in all constituencies; one voter is registered in 26 lists. There are similar cases in other places too," he said.

Earlier in February also, the Congress had complained to the EC about discrepancies in MP voters' list, asking it to take steps for ensuring free and fair elections.

In April, state's chief electoral officer Salina Singh said that six lakh names were removed from the voter list.

Singh said that the commission is getting the update from district collectors and the list is being updated.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls this year.