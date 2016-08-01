16-year-old sexually assaulted, killed, set on fire in Delhi

August 01, 2016 08:39 IST

At a time when the country continues to reel from the gang rape of a woman and her teenage daughter by bandits on gunpoint on Friday night after dragging the family out of a car near Bulandshahr, another sordid tale of rape emerges from East Delhi in which the perpetrators burnt the teenager.

According to the police, two young men have been detained after they raped, murdered and then burnt the 16-year-old in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area.

The incident happened on July 28 when police recovered the charred body of a teenage girl from a house in East Delhi. During the preliminary investigation, police assumed that it was a suicide, but the autopsy report of the deceased revealed that she was strangulated to death and her body was set on fire.

Sources close of the investigation said that they suspected that it could a case of sexual assault because lower portion of victim’s body was found burned.

Police sources have confirmed that the duo, who have since been arrested, had confessed to rape and murder by strangulation, and said they had burnt the body’s lower portion and wrapped the body in a blanket.