Self-styled godman Rampal acquitted, but to remain in jail

August 29, 2017 18:27 IST

A Hisar court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Rampal in connection with two criminal cases registered against him, citing lack of evidence.

Judicial Magistrate, Hisar, Mukesh Kumar pronounced the verdict, acquitting Rampal, head of Satlok Ashram, Barwala and his followers in Hisar.

On August 24, the judge had deferred the date of hearing to August 29 after the police cited tension in the wake of the Dera Sacha Sauda case.

"The court has acquitted Rampal in both the cases," said Rampal's counsel A P Singh while talking to reporters.

On November 17, 2014, a case was registered against Rampal and his followers under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the IPC.

Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers Purshotam Dass, Raj Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rajender Singh, Rahul and 30-40 other persons on November 18, 2014 on a complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Ratia (Fatehabad) for rioting, unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant and wrongfully confining any person.

Rampal was arrested after a tense standoff between some his supporters and the police after close to 15,000 of his followers were evacuated from the sprawling ashram premises in 2014.

The standoff had then turned violent, resulting into the death of five persons.

Rampal had resisted a police operation for his arrest on the Punjab and Haryana court orders. He had even refused to appear in the high court to reply to charges like contempt of court. He had holed himself up inside his ashram in Barwala, Hisar.

Rampal would remain in jail as he is facing other charges including sedition, the defence counsel said.