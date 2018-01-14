SC row: Don't need outside intervention, says Justice Joseph

January 14, 2018 11:51 IST

Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who recently raised questions on the functioning of the apex court, has said that there is no need for outside intervention to solve the issue.

“This is not an issue that requires mediation from outside. This is an internal issue of the institution and the institution will sort it out. A correction inside the institution is what is required”, Justice Joseph said after attending the silver jubilee celebrations of the Major Archiepiscopal status of the Syro-Malabar Church at Kakkanad.

He expressed confidence that the issues raised by them would be resolved.

“An issue was raised. Those concerned have listened to it. Such actions would not occur in future. So, I believe that the issue has been settled. There was no constitutional lapse on the part of Chief Justice of India, but convention, practice and procedure have to be followed while carrying out his responsibility,” he said.

He noted that all four judges just brought that matter to the CJI’s attention, adding, “They acted solely in the interest of judiciary and justice”.

On January 12, in an unprecedented move, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph alleged that the Chief Justice had violated conventions in his role as the master of the roster.