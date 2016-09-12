Cauvery row cripples Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; 1 killed in firing in Bengaluru

Last updated on: September 13, 2016 00:11 IST

One person was killed and another injured in police firing in Karnataka as the Cauvery water sharing row with Tamil Nadu turned violent on Monday, escalating tensions between the two states.

IMAGE: Men ride a motorcycle past a lorry in Bengaluru, which was set on fire by protesters. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Widespread violence erupted on Monday in Bengaluru and some other parts of Karnataka, while sporadic trouble was witnessed in Tamil Nadu following Supreme Court's modified order on sharing Cauvery water by the two riparian states.

Police opened fire when a mob tried to attack a patrol vehicle at Hegganahalli in Rajagopal Nagar police limits as violence flared up in Bengaluru city with rampaging mobs setting fire to buses and trucks with Tamil Nadu registration plates.

"Two were brought with bullet injuries. One with bullet injury near the heart has died. The other is being operated for injury on right thigh," Dr. Giridhar, Managing Director of Lakshmi Multi-Speciality Hospital, where they were taken told PTI on Monday night.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu bound buses in flames after they were torched by pro-Kannada activists during a protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Soon after the apex court gave its amended order, directing Karnataka to release 12000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu till September 20, violence and arson flared up in Bengaluru, with rampaging mobs setting afire at least 30 vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu number plates.

As violence broke out sending a wave of panic across Bengaluru, the city was brought under prohibitory orders till September 14.

A prominent transport company depot in the city bore the brunt with at least 30 buses going up in flames.

IMAGE: Protesters angry over the Cauvery water row, burn a tree trunk in the middle of a street in Mandya district on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Managing Director of Salem headquartered KPN Tours and Travels Limited Rajesh Natarajan claimed in Chennai 40 of his buses were set on fire.

Incidents of arson came even as police said they have made elaborate security arrangements with 15,000 policemen being deployed, bolstered by Karnataka State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve Police, Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Teams, special forces, Central Industrial Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

In view of the deteriorating situation, the Centre rushed 10 companies (about 1,000 personnel) of the special anti-riot paramilitary force RAF to Karnataka.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu bound buses engulfed in flames after they were torched by pro-Kannada activists during a protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also called up chief ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Monday and assured them all central assistance in handling the law and order situation.

After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to Singh, an official statement issued in Bengaluru described the situation as "fully under control".

The Union home minister responded "positively" to the request for aditional central forces, it said.

IMAGE: Kannada people holding a protest over Cauvery water row, near KRS dam in Mandya district on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Describing the violence in Karnataka as alarming, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa wrote to Siddaramaiah, seeking protection for Tamil speaking people and their property, hours after he had made a similar plea to her.

Jayalalithaa assured Siddaramaiah that safety of people from Karnataka will be ensured in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said government did not expect the protest to go to this extent.

"We expected that if the decision goes against us, there will be some protest, but definitely not to this extent."

He said 200 people been detained in connection with the violence.

He said forces have been deployed at sensitive points, particularly where Tamil population and establishments are located.

IMAGE: Firefighters trying to douse a fire in Tamil Nadu bound buses after they were torched by pro-Kannada activists during a protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Trucks with Tamil Nadu registration number plate were either stoned or set on fire also in Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga and Dharwad districts as Kannada activists gave vent to their anger over attacks on state vehicles and property of Kannadigas in the neighbouring state and also against the apex court'S modified order.

The Supreme Court, modifying its September 5 order, on Monday asked Karnataka to release a reduced amount of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu till September 20.

In its September five order, the apex court had directed release of 15,000 cusecs for 10 days to ameliorate the plight of farmers of the neighbouring state, which had triggered strong protests from farmers and pro-Kannada outfits with Karnataka observing a bandh against it on September nine.

IMAGE: Several buses were set ablaze to protest the Supreme Court's order. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry too saw protests by fringe outfits, with some commercial and government establishments of Karnataka coming under attack, in an apparent retaliation for happenings in Karnataka.

As the Centre rushed 10 companies (about 1,000 personnel) of the special anti-riot paramilitary force RAF to Karnataka, officials said, if need arises, some of these personnel will also be deployed in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: A Tamil organisation activists vandalise a bus from Karnataka as they protest over Cauvery water row, in Rameshwaram. Photograph: PTI

In Delhi, the Cauvery Supervisory Committee also met but failed to arrive at a decision on quantum of water to be released to Tamil Nadu and other states pursuant to the Supreme Court order and decided to meet again on September 19.

Earlier, voicing concern over violence against Kannada speaking people and their properties in Tamil Nadu over the past two days, Siddaramaiah wrote to Jayalalithaa to ensure adequate safety and protection to Kannada speaking people in Tamil Nadu.

"You would agree that the incidents of violence against Kannada speaking people that are being reported from Tamil Nadu would incite passions threatening peace in our state, which all of us should prevent," Siddaramiah said.

Siddaramaiah said his government was firmly committed to maintaining law and order in the state and had taken "utmost" precaution to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly Tamil speaking people, in the state.

IMAGE: Tamil organisation activists vandalise vehicles from Karnataka as they protest over Cauvery water row. Photograph: PTI

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan expressed concern over the "attacks on Tamils" in Karnataka and put the onus of ensuring their safety on the ruling Congress.

In Bengaluru, as reports of arson and vandalism spread, office goers rushed back home, with many companies calling off work as a precautionary step and schools and colleges declaring holiday. The sudden rush caused traffic gridlocks in several parts.

The Metro, on which lakhs of commuters depend, also temporarily suspended its services.

Activists of disparate pro-Kannada outfits took control of streets in several areas and engaged in stone throwing and arson, targeting buses and trucks.

IMAGE: Activists from Karnataka burn the effigy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalitha after Supreme Court ordered to release Cauvery water at Chikmagalur in Karnataka on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Two Chennai-based hotels and mobile shops were attacked and vandalised in Bengaluru.

Schools and Colleges in Mandya, the epicentre of Cauvery protests schools and colleges have declared holiday till 14 September as a precautionary measure.

In Mandya district, two trucks were set ablaze and the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was blocked.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain pro-Kannada activists during their violent protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PTI

Police made a lathicharge to disperse a violent mob, which tried to loot some shops. Several vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration number plates were damaged on the highway, police said.

In parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, protests by fringe Tamil outfits erupted with some commercial and government establishments of Karnataka coming under attack.

The protests came a day after a video purportedly showing a 22-year-old Tamil youth being beaten up by a group of men in Bengaluru for alleged "derogatory" remarks on social media against Kannada film actors went viral.

IMAGE: Additional security have deployed in the entire city in wake of protests . Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Outfits such as Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi hit the streets protesting the ongoing agitations in Karnataka opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, police said.

A popular restaurant in Chennai and tourist vehicles bearing Karnataka registration plates in Rameswaram were vandalised, while protesters created a ruckus at a Karnataka Bank branch in neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, police said.