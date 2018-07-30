rediff.com

SC asks Maran to face trial in illegal telephone exchange case

July 30, 2018 14:29 IST

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran's plea and asked him to face trial in the case connected to the alleged setting up of 'illegal' telephone exchanges to benefit his brother Kalanithi Maran's Sun TV Network.

Maran had challenged the Madras high court's July 25 decision setting aside a Central Bureau of Investigation court order discharging him in the case.

 

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, R Banumathi and Navin Sinha said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter and all the allegations could be dealt with during the trial.

The case relates to when Dayanidhi, a grandnephew of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi, was minister for communications and information technology in the United Progressive Alliance-1 government.

The CBI has alleged that he misused his official position and got private telephone exchanges installed at his residences in Chennai.

These were used for Sun Network's business transactions.

According to the CBI, over 700 high-end telecommunication lines were installed at the Maran's residences in the Boat Club and Gopalapuram areas of the city for which bills were not raised, causing a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

The special CBI court had on March 14 discharged the Maran brothers and five other accused, holding there was no prima facie case against them.

The other accused are former BSNL general manager K Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran's private secretary Gauthaman and some Sun TV officials.

Allowing the CBI's appeal against their discharge, the Madras high court had directed the special court to frame charges and conclude the trial within a year from the date of receipt of the copy of the high court order.

Kalanithi Maran, a billionaire businessman, is the chairman and founder of the Sun Group, which owns several media houses.

