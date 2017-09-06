rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » SC allows 13-year-old Mumbai rape survivor to abort pregnancy

SC allows 13-year-old Mumbai rape survivor to abort pregnancy

September 06, 2017 15:42 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a 13-year-old alleged rape survivor to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy after taking note of a medical report.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar perused the medical report filed by a board of doctors of J J Hospital, Mumbai, set up by the court, and granted the nod for termination of pregnancy.

 

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre, referred to the medical report and an earlier order passed by the apex court on a plea by another rape survivor whose pregnancy was at an advanced stage.

The apex court asked the hospital authorities to conduct the termination of pregnancy preferably on September 8. “The girl would be admitted a day before,” it said.

The Mumbai-based rape survivor, a student of class seven had sought permission to abort the foetus.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Mumbai, Supreme Court, Justices Amitava Roy, Dipak Misra, Ranjit Kumar
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use