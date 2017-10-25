Salahuddin's son admits receiving funds to stir trouble in J&K: NIA

October 25, 2017 23:49 IST

IMAGE: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf being produced in a court at Patiala House Courts Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo



The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday claimed Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of globally-wanted terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, had admitted he received funds for subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Yousuf, who was sent to seven days of custody to the agency for further questioning, had also given the names of overseas Hizbul Mujahideen members involved in fund-raising for the terror outfit, an NIA spokesman said.

The 42-year-old Yousuf, who works in the agricultural department of the Jammu and Kashmir government, was arrested in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The NIA claimed during questioning he 'admitted to having received funds from cadres of the Hizbul Mujahideen on the direction of his father, Mohammed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, for fomenting terrorist activities in the Valley'.

The NIA said he also 'revealed the names of his associates abroad who were linked with the Mujahideen and involved in raising, collecting and transferring funds from other countries to India'.

This was being verified and investigated, the NIA said.

It alleged Yousuf used to receive funds through a United States-based international wire transfer company from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, another accused in the case who is absconding and is based in Saudi Arabia.

The agency alleged Yousuf was 'one of several Indian contacts of Bhat' who had been in telephonic contact with him for receiving money transfer codes.

The NIA claimed so far he had received a total of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh through eight international wire transfers.

The case, registered by the NIA in April 2011, relates to the transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi, which the agency believed was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.

The NIA has so far filed two charge sheets against six people including G M Bhat, a close aide of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. All four are in judicial custody.

Two others -- Mohammed Maqbool Pandit and Bhat -- were also charge sheeted by the NIA but are absconding. An Interpol Red Corner notice has been issued against them.

Yousuf's father Salahuddin, based in Pakistan, was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in June this year.

Besides heading terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, he is the chairman of the United Jehad Council (UJC), a conglomerate of terrorist outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley.