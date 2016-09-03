Sacked AAP minister Sandeep Kumar arrested

Last updated on: September 04, 2016 00:13 IST

Capping a day of dramatic developments, sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar was on Saturday arrested on rape and other charges hours after he surrendered before police following a complaint by a woman, who purportedly figured in an "objectionable" CD with him.

"Kumar was arrested on rape and other charges as per details that emerged during preliminary investigation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police-Outer Delhi Vikramjeet Singh.

Kumar, who was suspended by theAam Aadmi Party, will be produced in a court on Sunday.

The 40-year-old woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC.

After recording statement of the woman and Kumar, he was booked on charges of rape, transmission of material containing sexually explicit act and taking illegal gratification.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that around 11 months ago, she was raped by Kumar when she had gone to his office in Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri seeking help to obtain a ration card.

She alleged that Kumar had offered her a spiked drink and, when she fell unconscious, she was taken to his house adjacent to the office and raped. The woman alleged that Kumar had told her that he will get a ration card for her and also ensure jobs for her children.

Kumar was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence), 67A of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration for an official act), said a senior police official.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Political Affairs Committee suspended the first-time MLA from the party and referred the matter to its disciplinary committee.

Kumar was removed from the council of ministers on August 31 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the CD purportedly showing him in compromising position with the woman surfaced.

The MLA from Sultanpur Majra had surrendered before the investigators at the office of DCP-Outer in Pitampura where his statement was recorded, senior police officials said.

Kejriwal had tweeted that if the allegations were found to be true, Kumar should be given "exemplary punishment".

"If woman's allegations are correct, this is v serious. Strongest exemplary punishment shud be given to Sandeep," Kejriwal who is in Rome to attend Mother Teresa's canonisation tweeted.