Framed because am a Dalit, says AAP minister sacked over sex scandal

September 01, 2016 12:16 IST

Former Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar, who was sacked over an “objectionable” CD, on Thursday alleged that he was being targeted under a “conspiracy” as he was a Dalit and demanded a probe into the issue.

“This is a conspiracy against me as I belong to the Valmiki Samaj. There should be a probe into this matter. I am very hurt by watching the video on television. There is no authenticity of this CD. Authenticity should be checked,” he said at his residence in New Delhi.

Asked if he was the one featured in the CD, Kumar, who held the portfolios of social welfare and women and child development, said that it is a matter of investigation and the truth should come out.

“I am the only Dalit face of the party. I have been popular among the Dalit community, that’s why a conspiracy has been hatched against me. Other political parties are after us as we do not have a political background,” he added.

In a sudden move, Kumar was sacked by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday night after receiving an ‘objectionable’ CD in which he was purportedly shown in a compromising position with a woman.

The decision to remove the 36-year-old minister was taken at a high-level meeting attended by top Aam Aadmi Party leaders and the announcement was made by Kejriwal himself through a tweet.

Kumar, however, insisted that he had resigned on moral grounds.

“Someone is saying the video is two months old and others are saying it is three months old. There is no authentication Dalits have been exploited always. I belong to a poor family, so I know the facts are distorted. I have been framed because I am a Dalit,” he said.

He also lashed out at the media.

“Without knowing my side, the media is showing things. My family is with me. I am not afraid of such controversies. I am a loyal person and can sacrifice anything for my community.

“It is the history of this country that whenever we have tried to rise, we have been suppressed. It is entirely a conspiracy against me and there should be an inquiry in it,” he said.

“I have resigned on basis of morality. If media is trying to twist it then it is wrong. I was a soldier of AAP earlier and now also I won’t let the party be defamed,” he said.