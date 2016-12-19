Rs 1 crore in new notes seized in Maha, Chandigarh

December 19, 2016 19:20 IST

IMAGE: Police seized Rs 30 lakh in new notes of Rs 2,000 and arrested four in Nashik, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo



Raids by police and Enforcement Directorate officials led to more seizure of money in new currency on Monday.

In separate operations in Nashik during the wee hours, the police seized cash worth Rs 30 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes from four persons who have been detained.

While Rs 17.40 lakh were seized from a man in Wadala gaon locality of the city, Rs 13 lakh were recovered from three men at a garden here. Both the seizures took place between 2 am and 3 am, a police official said.

‘Based on a tip-off that a person is carrying 850 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination in order to facilitate the exchange the banned bills of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, a squad of Indira Nagar police station laid a trap at Wadalagaon and seized the notes from one Asad Jakir Sayyad, 29, around 2 am today (on Monday),’ Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachin Gore said in a release.

In the second incident, 650 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination worth Rs 13 lakh were seized from three persons identified as Roshan Walecha, 26, Gorakh Gofane, 46, and Sayajad Motwani, 35, he said.

All of them have been taken into custody and the Income Tax department has been informed about the seizure, police said.

In Chandigarh, the Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 50 lakh cash, including Rs 46.80 lakh in new notes, after raids at the premises of an educational institute’s owner, its third such operation in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the ED sleuths swooped down on the premises of the owner of Swami Devi Dyal Group of Institutes on Sunday night, ED officials said.

The seizure included Rs 46.80 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination notes, they said.

The owner claimed that the money which was seized was part of fee received from students, officials said, adding that they are verifying the claim.

In Thane, police have seized Rs 23 lakh in new Rs 2,000 banknotes from two persons in Kalyan and detained them on suspicion the money was meant for exchange with scrapped currencies for a premium.

Niteen Jain, 32, and Arvind Jain, 34, both residents of Khadakpada in Kalyan, were detained on Sunday from near Andhra Bank on a tip-off.

During the search, police seized Rs 23 lakh in Rs 2,000 banknotes, stated an official release issued on Monday.

According to police, the duo had brought the cash with the purpose to exchange it with the scrapped banknotes.

They were handed over to Income Tax department along with the cash for further action.