RJD MLA's son arrested for stabbing a youth

September 17, 2016 17:55 IST

A Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA’s son has been arrested for allegedly attacking a youth for not letting him overtake his motorcycle in Bihar’s Aurangabad district but police claimed the alleged incident is not a case of road rage and the two had old enmity.

Kunal Pratap, the son of Birendra Sinha, Obra (Aurangabad) MLA of the ruling RJD, was arrested on Friday night in connection with the stabbing case, Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said.

The accused was on Saturday sent to jail, he said.

The victim, Pintu Yadav, was admitted to Daudnagar primary health centre from where the doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital, the SP said, adding that he was out of danger.

In his complaint, Yadav, who was riding a motorcycle, said Pratap stabbed him for not letting his car overtake him near Neema petrol pump.

The SP, however, said both Pratap and Yadav are residents of village Bhagwan Bigaha and it seems that the incident is the fallout of their old enmity.

“It can not be said a road rage incident. They were very much knowing each other and had some old rivalry, probably, relating to elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sinha rubbished the charges against his son saying, ‘no such incident of stabbing happened and hence there is no question of his son’s involvement in it’.

“Pintu has criminal antecedents. Let there be fair investigation and everything would be clear as my son is innocent. Had my son been involved in the case I would not have sent him to police station for making statement,” Sinha said.

Earlier this year, Janata Dal-United MLC Manorama Devi was suspended from the party after her son Rocky Yadav was allegedly involved in an incident of road rage wherein a Class XII student was killed when he apparently overtook the car of the leader’s son.

IMAGE: Pintu Yadav, who was allegedly stabbed by the son of an RJD MLA. Photograph: ANI