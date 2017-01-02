Rise above caste and vote only for development: PM's poll pitch in UP

Last updated on: January 02, 2017 18:26 IST

Urging people of Uttar Pradesh to rise above caste considerations in the upcoming assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked rival parties, saying those preoccupied with saving blackmoney and their families cannot bring development.

Targeting the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, the PM said the two never see eye-to-eye on any issue but are now together demanding his removal as he is working to root out blackmoney.

"Have you ever seen the SP and the BSP together. If the SP says it is sunrise, the BSP will say it is sunset. After so many years both have come together on an issue and are saying 'Modi ko badlo' (change Modi), 'Modi ko hatao' (remove Modi) but Modi is saying change your notes, remove blackmoney," he said at party's mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow.

The prime minister also took a swipe at the Congress saying, "There are some parties which are nowhere in picture. There is one party which has been trying in vain for the last 15 years to establish the son."

There is another party "whose worry is where to keep money. It is looking for banks far and wide," the PM said in an apparent swipe at Mayawati-led BSP, which has come under scanner for alleged huge bank deposits post demonetisation.

"There is this third party which is using all its strength to focus on the family's fate," he said referring to the feud in Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan.

"People of UP have to decide if a party whose leaders are busing saving their money will be able to save UP. Or the party which is completely occupied in family (infighting) will be able to save UP.

"Somebody has to save money, somebody has to save family but it is only us who are here to save UP," the prime minister said.

He also came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party government in the state, alleging that it was doing politics at the cost of development and has no time to procure paddy from farmers despite the Centre's support.

Elated over the turnout at the rally, he said not just the BJP, but the state's development had been "exiled" for 14 years and the situation will change soon.

"People of the state have already seen politics of caste and family... For once rise above caste and vote only for development in the elections and see whether UP changes or not," Modi said.

WATCH: Absence of the BJP kept Uttar Pradesh away from the development for 14 years, says PM Modi