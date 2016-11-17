REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

November 17, 2016 08:16 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

A groom in Varanasi shows the new Rs 2000 currency notes he got after exchanging his old notes on his wedding day on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A vendor arranges roses as he waits for customers at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

A man displays the new currency notes and indelible ink after withdrawing the amount at the State Bank in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama during a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and MPs at a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan over demonetisation issue, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar consoles the family members of martyred Sepoy Gurnam Singh during a visit to the Border Security Forces's Paloura camp in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan being welcomed by Lok Sabha Secretary General, Anoop Mishra as she arrives at Parliament house on the opening day of its winter session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

A BEST bus after it met with a major accident in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, leaving seven persons severely injured. The incident took place when the driver of the bus tried to overtake another bus, which led to the upper deck colliding with a huge tree branch. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Rajya Sabha member and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar inaugurating a newly built community centre in his adopted village Puttamrajuvari Kandriga 110 km from Tirupati. Photograph: PTI Photo