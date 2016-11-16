Lalu's grandson makes his Parliament debut. He's only 2-months old

November 16, 2016 23:45 IST

The Rajya Sabha had a new entrant on Wednesday and he was all of two-months old!

Misa Bharti, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter, brought her son to Parliament on the first day of the winter session, much to the delight of people there and the media.

IMAGE: Misa Bharti with her son at Parliament was the cynosure of all eyes. Photograph: @beingyaduvanshi/Twitter

Bharti added that she would continue bringing her son to Parliament, saying, “How else will I feed him?”

When asked about the tot’s name, Bharti said, he is yet to be named. “We can’t agree on a name.”

It is then that some MPs and media persons suggested to name the boy as ‘Notebandi’ or ‘Cash Crunch’.

IMAGE: Misa said the tot hasn't been named when some MPs joked that he should be named Notebandi or Cash Crunch. Photograph: @gurdeepsappal/Twitter

Interestingly, Misa's father Lalu had named his daughter as Misa because he was lodged in jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act in 1974, when she was born.

Bharti, 40, became a Rajya Sabha member after she lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Patliputra. She was reportedly picked by Lalu Yadav over his wife Rabri Devi for the role.