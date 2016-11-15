REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

November 15, 2016 09:49 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A sadhu plays a damru as he offers prayers at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of 'Karthik Purnima' in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

A man sells garlands made of currency notes at a market in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Fireworks over the illuminated Golden temple on the occasion of 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Children visit a police station on Children's day in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

President Pranab Mukherjee with Vice President Mohd Hamid Ansari and LK Advani during the Gurbani Recital on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi exchange greetings at a function to pay tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 127th birth anniversary at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

Congress activists pay homage to a statue of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on his 127th birth anniversary in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Foreign tourists enjoying at Pushkar Camel Fair in Pushkar. Photograph: PTI Photo

A woman sits in front of a closed ATM counter as a policeman stands guard in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Devotees light candles at the banks of the Ganga river on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of Karthik Purnima. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters