REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 16, 2016 08:44 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 24 hours.

RAF personnel deployed at City Railway Station following pro-Kannada activists rail roko call in protest over Cauvery water issue in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

Police stop Left students and Youth organisation activists who were staging a protest march against State Government in Kolkata on Thursday for their various demands. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Cadets jubilate after their passing out parade at CRPF Academy Kadarpur in Gurgaon. Photograph: PTI Photo

Revelers take to the streets to immerse Lord Ganesha. Photograph: PTI Photo

The first images of earth taken by the advanced weather satellite INSAT-3DR which was recently launched by GSLV-F05 from Sriharikota as released by Indian Space Research Organisation. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi at a road sabha during Kisan Yatra in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo