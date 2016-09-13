REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 13, 2016 08:31 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Police personnel detain pro-Kannada activists during their violent protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru. Photographs: PTI Photo

A security person takes position near the building where terrorists were hiding during the 2nd day of encounter at Allah Pir area in Poonch. Photograph: PTI

Tamil Nadu bound buses engulfed in flames after they were torched by pro-Kannada activists during a protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PTI

A wall collapsed during the renovation work in Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

Army officers paying tribute to army jawan Shahaji Gopala Gorde who died in Kashmir while discharging his duty, during hi cremation in Chandvad taluka of Nashik district. Photograph: PTI

People looking at a 47 ft-long Blue Whale stranded at the beach near Jaitapur. Photograph: PTI