rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 13, 2016 08:31 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Police personnel detain pro-Kannada activists during their violent protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru. Photographs: PTI Photo

A security person takes position near the building where terrorists were hiding during the 2nd day of encounter at Allah Pir area in Poonch. Photograph: PTI

Tamil Nadu bound buses engulfed in flames after they were torched by pro-Kannada activists during a protest over Cauvery water row, in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PTI

A wall collapsed during the renovation work in Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI 

 

Army officers paying tribute to army jawan Shahaji Gopala Gorde who died in Kashmir while discharging his duty, during hi cremation in Chandvad taluka of Nashik district. Photograph: PTI 

People looking at a 47 ft-long Blue Whale stranded at the beach near Jaitapur. Photograph: PTI

Tags: PTI, Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai, Shahaji Gopala Gorde, Allah Pir, Tamil Nadu
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly