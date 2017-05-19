Restrain Team Sasikala from using AIADMK office: OPS camp to EC

May 19, 2017 20:19 IST

The Panneerselvam camp on Friday approached the Election Commission urging it to restrain the V K Sasikala faction from using the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam office.

The counsel for the Panneerselvam camp also submitted fresh documents to the poll panel against the elevation of Sasikala as the interim general secretary of the party, an EC official said.

The Panneerselvam camp also said that till the time the case is settled between the two camps over the control of the party, the AIADMK mouthpiece 'Dr Namadhu MGR' should not remain under the control of Sasikala.

The EC had on March 23 issued an interim order freezing the 'two leaves' election symbol of the AIADMK, saying the rival camps cannot use the party symbol and the name for the R K Nagar assembly bypoll.

The bypoll has since been cancelled following allegations that money was used to influence votes. A fresh date is yet to be announced.

Last month, the poll watchdog had extended its order of freezing the name and symbol of the party till the case is settled.

O Panneerselvam also requested the EC to restarin Sisikala's pick Dindigul C Sreenivasan from functioning as the party treasurer as there was a "threat of him embezzling the party funds".

"We had written to banks to not allow anyone access the party funds. Since no action was taken, we have sought the EC intervention," he said.

A request has also been made to expedite the probe against alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekha and AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe EC officials for getting the 'two-leaves' for Sasikala faction.

On merger of the two factions, former minister K P Munusamy said, a merger was an easy task only if Sasikala and her family members are kept at bay.

"In a family of brothers there has entered a poisonous snake which is delaying the merger. Sasikala's brother Divarakan and their clan is still controlling the Poes Garden residence," Munusamy said.

On presidential polls, OPS said, a decision will be taken after talks within "the party" once the dates are announced.

On Rajinikanth's comment that Tamil Nadu was going through a "political vaccum", Munusamy said he is a respected public figure, but he will know real issues faced by politicians only when he enters politics.