The 2017 Gujarat election sentiment meter

November 16, 2017 15:52 IST

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the state, which has been a BJP bastion for over two decades.

The votes will be counted on December 18.

Rediff Labs analysed the 2012 assembly election results merged with 2014 Lok sabha election result are to develop a Sentiment Meter for the 2017 electoral battle.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party. A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

For more data driven journalism, check out Rediff Labs.