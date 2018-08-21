India's cleanest railway station in 2018 is...

August 21, 2018 12:18 IST

The Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest rail networks, which is spread over 1,21,407 kilometre with more than 13,000 passenger trains and more than 8,400 freight trains.

These trains pass through over 8,700 stations daily, plying 23 million travellers and 3 million tonnes of freight.

On the 145th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the government of India officially launched the national level campaign “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” to achieve the dream of a clean India by October 2, 2019.

Consequent to that, the ministry of railways launched the ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ campaign with the mission to improve the cleanliness across railway station premises.

In an effort to periodically monitor the progress of railway stations under the ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ campaign, the ministry of railways conducted a survey for ranking 407 stations.

This survey was conducted by Quality Council of India. QCI prepared a detailed methodology incorporating the assessment of processes, outcome and citizen feedback. It was found that among 407 stations, 70 per cent got an overall score of greater than 700 out of 1000.

The above map shows the ranking of railway stations by its cleanliness. The stations have been categorised by the rank it secured in the survey. Railway stations -- Beas, Vishakhapatnam, Khammam, Secunderabad, Ahmednagar and Jammu Tawi are the top ranked railway stations by cleanliness.

Railway stations Jogbani, Madhubani, Sagauli , Hoshangabad and Janghai are the ranked the least cleanest railway stations.