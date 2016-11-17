Ramgopal Yadav reinstated in Samajwadi Party

Last updated on: November 17, 2016 18:03 IST

In a new twist to the family feud in the ruling Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday revoked the expulsion of his cousin Ramgopal Yadav, weeks after the MP was expelled for six years after he publicly sided with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Ramgopal, 70, who was shown the door last month in the midst of a raging feud in the Yadav clan, will continue as leader of SP in Rajya Sabha and party spokesman among other posts, Mulayam said in a release.

"Expulsion of Ramgopal Yadav has been revoked. He will continue as leader of party in RS, spokesman, party's National General Secretary and member of party's national parliamentary board," the SP supremo said.

He would be reinstated with immediate effect.

The development comes a day after Ramgopal's fiery speech in Parliament, which featured a warning for the government over the currency ban.

Talking to reporters, Ramgopal, who is a cousin of Mulayam and Shivpal, said he was happy with the decision and called it his "comeback" in the party.

"Mulayam cannot take any decision against me from the core of his heart... that is why he revoked the decision. I was technically not expelled from the parliamentary party. I was member of Samajwadi Party," he said.

"It's my comeback in the party. This is Netaji's (Mulayam's) 'kripa', he was never against me. I will work as per the directions of the party. I have always worked as a disciplined worker.

"I have always been part of the Samajwadi Party. I will always be in the Samajwadi Party. Now that I am officially back, I thank Netaji," said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was expelled from the party for six years in October 23 on the instructions of the SP supremo.

Ramgopal, who had strongly supported Akhilesh during the family feud in the Yadav clan, is considered close to the chief minister. He is also considered to play the role of a "think tank" in the party.

Samajwadi Party in the third largest group in Rajya Sabha after Congress and Bharatitya Janata Party and Ramgopal is widely seen as the party's face in Delhi.

The crisis within the Yadav family pitted Akhilesh against his father Mulayam and uncle Shivpal months ahead of the UP elections.

Mulayam's reinstatement decision might not go down well with Shivpal, who had levelled serious allegations against Ram Gopal while announcing his expulsion, saying he was working as part of a "conspiracy" in collusion with the BJP to weaken the SP and tarnish the Akhilesh Yadav government's image.