rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Journalist's murder case: SC gives clean chit to Tej Pratap Yadav

Journalist's murder case: SC gives clean chit to Tej Pratap Yadav

March 22, 2018 12:31 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed proceedings against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap, son of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav, in the murder case of a Siwan-based journalist.

The apex court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe allegations relating to media reports featuring photographs and videos that showed Pratap, former Bihar health minister, along with two absconding accused, Mohd Kaif and Javed, who are presently in judicial custody in the Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi that CBI has not found any incriminating material against the RJD leader.

The bench ordered closure of proceedings against Tej Pratap and gave the slain journalist’s widow the liberty to get her plea revised if some incriminating material surfaces in the future.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Tej Pratap, Central Bureau of Investigation, RJD, Dipak Misra, Rajdeo Ranjan
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use