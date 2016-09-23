Rajdeo Ranjan murder case: CBI starts manhunt for 2nd suspect

September 23, 2016 14:12 IST

CBI teams launched an operation to look for Mohammed Javed, another suspect in the murder of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan on May 13 this year.

Prime suspect Mohammed Kaif is in judicial custody after he surrendered in a Siwan court on September 21.

The agency which started probe last week has set up a camp office in Siwan where relatives of Javed were called to locate the alleged sharp shooter, agency sources said.

They said the teams have also gone to the residence of Javed and were looking for him at a number of other locations.

The sources said in New Delhi that a special team of forensic experts from CFSL will soon be reaching Siwan to further the probe.

It has been four months since the murder and they will use the expertise of CFSL to recreate crime scene and pick up minute pieces of information and evidence as well as analyse the evidence collected by the local police.

The sources said the team is about to leave for Siwan very soon and will have some of the best hands to ensure that the case is solved as quickly as possible.

The CBI had registered a case in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan on September 15 against unknown assailants.

The sources said that former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Shahbuddin who was released recently on bail was under the scanner of Bihar Police which was probing the case till recently.

The case again came into limelight as a photograph appeared of absconding suspects Kaif and Javed with Shahbuddin after his release from Bhagalpur jail on September 7 on bail granted by Patna high court.

They said it is suspected that the killing was the handiwork of some influential persons.

After the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe, the agency took over the investigation in the murder case which has been registered under the IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder and arms act.

According to the rules, CBI takes over same FIR which has been registered by the state police. However, the sources said, the investigations of the agency are completely free and it may arrive at any conclusion which may or may not be in concurrence with the state police.