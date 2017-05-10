Rajasthan: BJP MLA faces heat after clicking selfie at fire incident site

May 10, 2017 22:27 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Rajasthan found himself embroiled in a controversy after he posted a selfie on social media taken in front of houses engulfed by flames.

Bachchu Singh, an MLA from Bayana constituency, was slammed on Facebook after he posted the selfie.

"This is not the time to take selfie," one user lamented while another one said, "It would have been better if you had poured two buckets of water to douse the fire."

On Tuesday, after the incident came to Singh's notice, he immediately rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation from administrative officials, including tehsildar and fire department.

He assured the victims of all necessary help and later took out his mobile phone to click a selfie.

Though many present on the spot were surprised by MLA’s act, no one objected to it.

But when he posted the picture on Facebook, some of the users were quick to express their displeasure.

The MLA tried to justify his decision but later removed it from his account.

When asked about his reaction to the whole incident, he said, "It is a matter of perception. I had posted the photo to let administrative officials know that I am on the spot. SDM concerned was not picking up my call. Then I called up ADM saying that I am at the spot and I am sending you live photograph so that they reach on time and start acting."

"It was not a selfie. Why would I take a selfie of such an unfortunate incident?” Singh asked.