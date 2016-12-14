Rahul to hit streets against note ban after winter session

December 14, 2016 23:37 IST

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who has been vehemently opposing the Centre’s demonetisation move, on Wednesday decided to hit the streets over the issue and share the 'pain and anguish' of people affected by it.

Gandhi, while chairing a meeting of all-party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha besides senior Congress leaders, said that he would travel to every nook and corner of the country after the winter session of Parliament, and highlight the pain suffered by public due to demonetisation.

The announcement comes on a day when the Congress leader sensationally alleged that he had information about ‘personal corruption’ involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Gandhi discussed about the demonetisation issue and the ‘consequent pain’ of the people, at the meeting.

‘Demonetisation has actually demonetised the real India. For attacking half per cent of ‘wrong’ people, Mr Modi has conducted a strike on the entire economy,’ he is reported to have said at the meeting.

Sources claimed that Congress MPs also agreed to travel to their respective constituencies to highlight the problems faced by people in the wake of demonetisation.

The Congress vice president also alleged that the Centre’s move of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has given way to a parallel system of illegally changing old currency into new and selling of new currency, which remains unchecked.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi met with MPs and party leaders, and ‘resolved to reflect, take up and fight for the pain caused by demonetisation, which he (Gandhi) said had utterly failed and was an attack on India’s poor and farmers’.

IMAGE: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala visits the bags of kisan maang patras (demand letters) sent to him by the farmers from various regions of UP and Punjab, at AICC headquarter in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo