'PM's words don't mean anything': Rahul takes dig at Modi over Naga accord

February 04, 2018 13:53 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Naga accord signed by the latter in 2015, saying the agreement was yet nowhere to be seen.

"August 2015, Mr Modi claims to create history by signing the NAGA accord. Feb 2018, Naga Accord is still nowhere to be found. Modi ji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don't mean anything #CantFindTheAccord," he said on Twitter.

Nagaland goes to poll on February 27.

The Nagaland Peace Accord was signed in August, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland to end the insurgency in the region.

Rahul's reaction came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided to forge an alliance with newly floated Nationalist Democratic Peoples Party led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio for the February 27 assembly polls in Nagaland.

Eleven parties including the ruling Naga Peoples Front on January 29 had decided not to contest the polls, agreeing to the demand of tribal bodies and civil society groups to resolve the protracted Naga political problem first.

Later, the BJP had announced it would contest the polls.

Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in a group photo at the signing ceremony of historic peace accord between Government of India & NSCN in New Delhi on August 3, 2015. Photograph: Press Information Bureau