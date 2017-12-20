Questions should be crisp: When Naidu schooled Rajya Sabha members

December 20, 2017 08:27 IST

Questions should be “crisp” and answers should be sharp and to the point, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested to the House members on Tuesday so that the Question Hour could be better utilised.

Naidu made the suggestion to members after some of them asked lengthy questions, prompting him to inform the members about the decision taken at the business advisory committee of the Upper House.

“Questions being asked should be crisp and brisk and ministers also should not elaborate the answers. As and when there is a discussion, ministers can add things,” he said, urging members to keep this in mind while asking questions.

He said members have raised it in the business advisory committee that only a few questions are taken up during the Question Hour and some suggestions were made.

“Please keep it in mind that in future the question has to be crisp and the answer also has to be sharp and to the point,” he told the members just before the House adjourned

for lunch.

Naidu said that in the Business Advisory Committee, members have requested the Chair unanimously that up to 10 questions should be taken up. Only six questions could be taken up on Tuesday.