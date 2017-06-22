Pulwama: 3 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter

June 22, 2017 09:17 IST

Three Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terrorists, including an ultra involved in a series of killings, were gunned down in the wee hours on Thursday in an encounter that lasted for over six hours in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Majid Dar, one of the killed terrorists, was involved in a number of killings including that of sarpanch of Kakapora and district president of Pulwama, a police official said Srinagar.

The encounter started on Wednesday evening in Kakapora area of Pulwama following an intelligence input that three local boys, who had joined terrorist ranks in banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terror group, were holed up in a house located in a densely populated locality, the official said.

This is the first successful counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama area which is believed to have large presence of local terrorists aided with a strong-network of over ground workers, he said.

The successful operation is a big blow to the LeT terror outfit which recently lost its commander Junaid Mattoo in an encounter at Arwin village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 17, he added.

This is the second successful operation against the terror outfit within three days.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

