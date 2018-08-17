'Proud to have seen a national leader so closely'

August 17, 2018 15:45 IST

Rediff.com reader Sathyhadeep shares his story of meeting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

IMAGE: Students pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Surat. Photograph: PTI Photo

I had a really golden opportunity to meet our beloved Prime Minister Shri Atalji and I was indeed fortunate to have met him.

He had been an ardent follower of Sri Sathya Sai Baba (Puttaparthi) from the 1960s, much before heading a political party named Bharatiya Jana Sangh. It was subsequently changed to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As anyone could see, Baba's pictures were displayed all over his residence and office even during his tenure as the PM.

As I too am devoted to Baba since childhood, and also had the privilege of studying in his institution, I recall the incident of having met Atalji once.

It was in the year 2001 when I was a member of Brindavan Bhajan Group (Ashram in Brindavan Kadugodi Whitefield in Bengaluru). A group of members would sing in Baba's glory.

During the inauguration of Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital, Whitefield near IT park in the outskirts of Bengaluru, the chief guest was Atalji, and I was entrusted with the duty of guiding all VIP vehicles to the wallet parking.

He sat beside Baba and when he alighted I had a close look at such a humble personality, so soft-spoken. He was glittering, though he was in his 70s.

It was a proud moment for me to have seen a national leader at such a close quarter.

