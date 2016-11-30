On Day 11, Nagrota attack, demonetisation protests disrupt Rajya Sabha

November 30, 2016 12:50 IST

Opposition led by Congress and Trinamool Congress on Wednesday forced two adjournments in Rajya Sabha over their demand that the House condoles the killing of 25 army men since the surgical strikes and the death of 82 persons due to post-demonetisation hardships.

Rejecting the government’s offer for discussion on the situation along the border and resuming the debate on demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting anti-government slogans, forcing Deputy Chairman P J Kurien to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, the uproar continued and the Question Hour could not be taken up, forcing Chairman Hamid Ansari to adjourn the proceedings till 1400 hours.

No sooner had the House assembled for the day, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said there should be an obituary reference for the seven army personnel including two officers in terrorist attack at Nagrota armybase near Jammu on Tuesday

as well as for the 82 persons who died because of the “wrong policies of government.”

As other opposition members joined in, Kurien got listed papers laid on the table.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the TMC said he had given a notice under rule 267 for an obituary resolution to mourn the martyrdom of 25 army personnel since the surgical strikes across the Line of Control, and the death of 82 people standing in queues to get valid currency after the ban on 500 and 1000 notes. Kurien, however, said the notice is not permitted.

Azad said it was a serious issue if “we are not ready to pay homage” to brave soldiers and those who died because of the “wrong policies” of the government.

Charging the government with being insensitive, Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party said demonetisation was done without preparation and a condolence message has to be brought before the House.

Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was ready for discussion on both the issues mentioned by the Opposition.

While the discussion on demonetisation should be resumed, the government is ready for a discussion on the situation along the border, he said.

When Sharad Yadav of the Janatal Dal-United also spoke on the currency issue, Jaitley snapped at him asking him to first discuss demonetisation within his party and decide if it is against the move or for it.

His remark was an apparent reference to JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar supporting demonetisation.

“We are not against demonetisation. We are against the restrictions that have been placed (on withdrawals from own accounts),” Yadav shot back.

Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party demanded that the government pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of all those who lost their lives due to hardship caused by demonetisation.

As the opposition members trooped into the Well, Kurien said the government is ready for discussion on both the issues and they should decide which of the two should be discussed first.

But Opposition members continued to shout slogans like “Sharam Sharam Karo, Narendra Modi Sharam Karo (Shame on you Narendra Modi)”, “Garib Virodhi Yeh Sarkar Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi (Anti-poor government will not be tolerated)” and “Modi Teri Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi (Modi’s dictatorship will not be tolerated).”

With his pleas going unheeded, Kurien adjourned the proceedings till noon.

When the House met again, Chairman Hamid Ansari called for Question Hour to be taken up, but the Opposition members were again on their feet raising objections.

Soon the members of Congress, TMC, Left, SP, BSP and DMK stood in the aisles and started raising slogans. Later, when they raised slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” the treasury bench members too joined them in shouting the same slogan.

“There is total agreement in the House”, Chairman Ansari commented sarcastically and wondered why the House was not being allowed to run.

As the din continued, Ansari adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Image: Opposition members chanted slogans such as “Sharam Sharam Karo, Narendra Modi Sharam Karo (Shame on you Narendra Modi)” as they trooped into the Well. Photograph: PTI Photo