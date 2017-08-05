Will uphold the Constitution: Vice President-elect Naidu

August 05, 2017 21:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and opposition's vice-presidential nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi extended their best wishes to Naidu.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to Vice President-elect Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Photographs: Vjay Verma/PTI Photo



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Venkaiah Naidu on being elected as the Vice President and expressed confidence that he will serve the nation with dedication and diligence, committed to the goal of nation-building.

The prime minister's message came immediately after Naidu, the ruling NDA's candidate, was declared winner in the vice presidential polls, bagging 516 votes out of total 771 votes cast.

The opposition's candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi could only manage 244 votes.

'Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure,' Modi tweeted.

'I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the goal of nation-building,' the prime minister added.

Talking about their association, Modi said, 'My mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the party & government. Will cherish this aspect of our association.'

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also extended best wishes to the Vice President-elect and extended her party's support in further strengthening the Rajya Sabha for effective scrutiny of legislations and government policies.

'The position of vice-president has the crucial challenge of assuming a non-partisan role in running 'The House of Elders' which acts as a storehouse of wisdom and sage advice for the government. The House of Elders is an important determinant of our democratic functioning to address appropriate checks and balances,' she said in her message.

By virtue of being vice-president, Naidu will also preside over the Rajya Sabha as its chairman.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu thanked everyone and said, 'With all humility, I express my gratitude to every MP who supported my candidature cutting across party lines.'

Naidu also said that he promises to uphold the Constitution and the high standards set by his esteemed predecessors.

IMAGE: Modi and BJP president Amit Shah greet Naidu.

Later, Naidu said in an address that as chairman of Rajya Sabha, 'I will uphold dignity and decorum of the house with cooperation of all members'.

"I am humbled by honor bestowed on me. I'm particularly overwhelmed as the honor has been conferred on a common man like me with a background in agriculture," Naidu said.

Opposition's vice presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi also congratulated the National Democratic Alliance nominee on his victory.

At the same time, Gandhi said that the vote he secured were an affirmation of 'the right to free thought and speech'.

Thanking the MPs and the parties that backed him in the election, he said they voted for what they felt was 'national good'.

He said the number of votes he received was 'beyond expectation'.

The former West Bengal governor said that the MPs voted for him to affirm 'the right to free thought and speech and the duty to serve pluralism and secularism'.

"I congratulate M Venkaiah Naidu garu on his victory and wish him all the best in his new office of the vice president of all the sections of India.

"Secondly, I would like to thank all the members of the Parliament for having voted for me. I believe members who voted for me is beyond expectations or calculations," Gandhi told reporters after the poll result was out.

The former West Bengal governor and diplomat also stressed that the election saw two victories -- one of Naidu and another of free speech.

"And the second victory belongs to all the people of India," he added.