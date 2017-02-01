Proceeding with Budget an inhuman act: Kharge

February 01, 2017 11:26 IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the government for proceeding with the presentation of the Union Budget after the death of E Ahamed, accusing it if delaying announcement of the news so that it could present the Budget without any hiccups.

"They had information (about E Ahmed's death) and could have decided yesterday (to make it public) but they put that on hold. They thought they will take a decision after the presentation of the Budget.

"This is an inhuman act. To deal with a politician like this at such a time is not acceptable. There is ample time for conducting the Budget. They could have postponed the Budget and conducted it tomorrow but they have dismissed this," Kharge told media persons.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours today at RML Hospital in New Delhi.

The MP from Kerala's Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

Ahamed's family had alleged that they were not allowed to meet the leader at RML Hospital.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides other party leaders had rushed to the hospital late at night and met Ahamed's family.