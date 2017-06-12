Prez poll: BJP forms 3-member committee for consensus candidate

June 12, 2017 16:22 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday constituted a three-member committee to consult political parties, including the opposition, in a bid to reach a consensus about a presidential candidate for the upcoming poll.

The committee, comprising senior union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu, will hold talks with BJP allies and opposition parties for the election, the BJP said.

"This committee will consult leaders of different political parties over the presidential poll and try to evolve a consensus," a BJP statement said.

The filing of nomination for the election begins on June 14 and continues till June 28. The poll is scheduled for July 17.

Opposition parties have been holding consultations among themselves over the election to the top constitutional post and are likely to field a candidate if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance choose somebody with strong Hindutva leanings.

The BJP on its part has so far given little indication of its choice.

A strong section within the party is of the view that it should pick a nominee with strong ideological moorings as it now has the numbers to ensure a victory in the poll if the opposition parties put up a candidate.

Though the BJP's committee of three veterans will consult political parties across the ideological spectrum, the final decision on the nominee will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

Only after the BJP announces its candidate will the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, take a final call on a candidate.

The electorate, comprising elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and members of state assemblies, is tilted in favour of the ruling NDA, but the opposition is trying to woo some regional parties to support their candidate.