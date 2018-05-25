rediff.com

President Kovind appoints Odisha, Mizoram governors

President Kovind appoints Odisha, Mizoram governors

May 25, 2018 23:10 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Governors of two states --Odisha and Mizoram.

President Kovind appointed Professor Ganeshi Lal as the Governor of Odisha with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

 

The President also appointed Kummanam Rajasekharan to be the Governor of Mizoram. Rajasekharan will replace incumbent Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma, who is completing his tenure on May 28.

Rajasekharan is the current president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit.

Source: ANI
