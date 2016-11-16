Police raises reward for info on Najeeb to Rs 5 lakh

November 16, 2016 17:42 IST

The Delhi Police has raised the reward from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing information that could help locate Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeed Ahmed, who has been missing from the university for over a month now.

The force had initially announced that it will give Rs 50,000 to anyone providing information about Najeeb and had later increased the amount to Rs 1 lakh and then to Rs 2 lakh.

A senior police officer said the amount has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

The case was last week transferred from South District to the Crime Branch to have a ‘fresh look’ into it. The team probing it has started from scratch and is re-looking at all clues and evidence.

Najeeb went missing on October 15 following an on-campus scuffle allegedly with the members of the Aakhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad the night before.

Last month, a Special Investigation Team was formed to trace the missing student following an instruction from the Union home minister to the Delhi Police chief.

The SIT, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-II (South) Manishi Chandra, however, failed to gain any actionable clues in the matter.

The SIT was focusing on psychiatric angle in the probe after it was learnt that Najeeb was suffering from OCD with depression. The team was also mulling seeking help from psychiatrists from AIIMS or RML to chalk out a plan for probe in the case.

The Crime Branch is probing all angles, sources said.