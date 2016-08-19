PoK will soon be part of India: Yogi Adityanath

August 19, 2016 15:11 IST

Lashing out at Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogi Adityanath has said if the neighbouring country dares to fight with India, its existence would be in danger and that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would soon be a part of India.

The BJP lawmaker from Gorakhpur, who was in Ballia to attend a function in Rasra area, said on Thursday night that India should take a stand on the issue of Balochistan.

On senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s comments referring to Kashmir as “India-occupied Kashmir”, Yogi said Singh’s reaction reflected the values of his party.

Holding the Congress responsible for Kashmir problem, he said if Sardar Patel would have got the responsibility in place of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the issue would have not arisen.

He said time has come for freedom of PoK and it would be part of India soon.

On Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s appeal to Pakistan Army Chief General Raheel Sharif, to send troops to Kashmir to “obey” the pending order of M A Jinnah, Yogi said the neighbouring country has suffered four crushing defeats.

Addressing a rally held under the banner of ‘Defence Council of Pakistan’ in Karachi on Sunday, Saeed had claimed, “Kashmiris had announced before the partition that they wanted to remain with Pakistan. But after the partition, India forcibly sent army to Jammu and Kashmir.

“On this, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah ordered his commander-in-chief to respond by sending troops but he refused (to obey his orders). Now, I ask General Raheel Sharif to send troops in Jammu and Kashmir as Quaid-e-Azam’s order is pending,” Saeed had said.