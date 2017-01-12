PM's photos at petrol pumps violate model code: EC

January 12, 2017 20:25 IST

Photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on hoardings at petrol pumps in poll-bound Goa and on certificates issued by oil companies in Uttarakhand are violative of the model code, the Election Commission said on Thursday and asked the cabinet secretary to ensure compliance of its instructions during elections.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, the Commission said it had received complaints about hoardings with photographs of the prime minister being displayed at petrol pumps in poll-bound Goa.

It also referred to a news story in a Hindi daily that certificates with the photos of the prime minister were being distributed by oil companies to LPG consumers who have surrendered gas subsidy in Uttarakhand.

‘This is not permissible under Model Code of Conduct and Election Commission instructions’ (issued after schedule for assembly polls to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur was announced on January 4), the letter said.

The Commission has requested Sinha to ensure that its instructions ‘are brought to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance in letter and spirit’.

Image for representation only.