PM to visit Portugal, Netherlands, US beginning June 24

June 16, 2017 22:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal, the Netherlands and the United States beginning June 24, during which he will hold talks on key bilateral issues including boosting of trade and security ties.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Modi would visit Portugal on June 24, the US on June 25 and 26, and the Netherlands on June 27.

The prime minister, who will be going to only Washington, DC during his US trip, will hold talks with President Donald Trump on regional security situation as also ways to enhance cooperation in bilateral areas of strategic importance.

In the US, he will have a community event as well as a meeting with the business leaders.

Ahead of the US tour, Modi will visit Portugal, where he will hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa.

“We are working on several documents to strengthen India-Portugal economic, scientific and cultural engagements and we expect to finalise and sign these documents essentially which are in the nature of memorandum of understanding,” Baglay said.

He said the ties with Portugal were given a new momentum when Prime Minister Costa visited India in January this year and the two sides look forward to continue that momentum.

“We look forward to a very action-filled, useful, productive and successful visit of the PM,” he added.

On Modi’s visit to the Netherlands, the spokesperson has said India and he Netherlands are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year and therefore, the trip is more significant.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Describing economic relations as the core of the bilateral ties, Baglay has said the Netherlands is a leading foreign investor in India and strengthening economic corporation and boosting bilateral trade will be among the focus areas of the prime ministerial visit.