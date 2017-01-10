rediff.com

PM skips yoga session to meet mother Hiraba

January 10, 2017 11:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit for the Vibrant Summit, skipped his daily yoga session on Tuesday morning to meet his mother Hiraba, who lives at Raisan village.

Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his mother early Tuesday morning and had breakfast together.

“Skipped yoga and went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together,” tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.

Hiraba, 97, lives with Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Modi is in Gujarat for the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir.

On Monday, he inaugurated the redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit around 3:30 pm.

 

