PM Modi, Trump to have first meeting on June 26

June 12, 2017 19:15 IST

In his first visit to the United States after the new administration took over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with President Donald Trump on June 26 on a range of issues, including India’s concerns over possible changes in H1B visas.

Announcing the visit from June 25, the external affairs ministry on Monday said the Modi-Trump discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders, the ministry added.

“Prime minister will hold official talks with President Trump on June 26. Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest and consolidation of multi-dimensional strategic partnership between India and the US,” the ministry said.

During her annual press conference last week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said Modi will raise the issue with Trump.

Regional security situation including Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and other international issues are expected to figure prominently during the meeting between the two leaders.