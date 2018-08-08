PM Modi, Rahul to pay last respects to Karunanidhi today

August 08, 2018 02:07 IST

IMAGE: Mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi reached his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday paid their last respects to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M Karunanidhi.

Banerjee, who arrived in Chennai on Tuesday night from Kolkata, drove straight to the Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch from the airport.

'Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure. Farewell @Kalaignar89. My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu, @arivalayam, @mkstalin, @kanimozhiDMK and family. India mourns your loss,' Banerjee had earlier said in a tweet.

Party supporters thronged the residence to have a last glimpse of their favourite leader as the DMK patriarch's body, draped in a party flag, was brought from the Kauvery hospital where he was admitted on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talks to DMK working president M K Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi and others while paying tributes to Karunanidhi at the DMK patriarch's Gopalapuram residence on Tuesday night. Photograph: ANI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar, Tamilaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi president, S Velmurugan, Communist Party of India state secretary Mutharasan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan also paid homage to the departed leader.

Karunanidhi's body will be brought to Rajaji Hall in the Government Estate in Chennai at 4 am on Wednesday and arrangements have already been made for people to pay their homage, the DMK said.

The body was kept at the leader's Gopalapuram residence till 1 am. Later it was taken to the CIT Colony residence of Karunandihi's daughter and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi to enable their family members pay homage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Chennai on Wednesday to pay their last respects to the leader.

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will leave for Chennai in the morning and return by evening.