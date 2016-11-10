PM Modi arrives in Japan, nuclear deal on the agenda

Last updated on: November 10, 2016 20:34 IST

India and Japan will ink about 12 pacts and possibly sign a crucial civil nuclear deal on Friday after wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Shinzo Abe aimed at giving a fillip to the bilateral strategic relations.

"Looking forward to fruitful deliberations that will boost economic and cultural ties between India and Japan," tweeted Modi, who arrived in Tokyo after a brief stopover in Thai capital Bangkok to pay respects to revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last month after a protracted illnes.

He also tweeted in Japanese along with his arrival picture.

At their annual Summit, Modi and Abe will discuss ways to enhance ties in a broad range of areas, including security, trade and investment, skill development and infrastructure development.

He will address Japanese business leaders during his two days of official programme here and in Kobe.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said he looks forward to reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation when he meets Abe in Tokyo on November 11.

"I will have detailed interaction with top business leaders from India and Japan, to look for ways to further strengthen our trade and investment ties," he said.

After the Summit talks, about 12 pacts will be signed by the two sides, sources said, adding these would cover areas like skill development, cultural exchanges and infrastructure.

Amid high expectations about the civil nuclear deal being signed tomorrow, the two sides were in the process of concluding the negotiations, sources said.

The two countries had sealed a broad agreement during Abe's visit to India last December but the final deal was yet to be signed as certain technical and legal issues were to be thrashed out.

Both the countries have completed the internal procedures including legal and technical aspects of the text of the pact, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said last week. When specifically asked whether the pact will be signed during Modi's visit, he only said, "I cannot pre-judge outcome of the talks."

Negotiations for the nuclear deal between the two sides have been going on for a number of years but the progress on these was halted because of political resistance in Japan after the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant.

In Tokyo, Modi will also have an audience with Japanese Emperor Akihito. He will also meet some opposition and other political leaders.

From Tokyo, Modi, accompanied by Abe, will travel to Kobe by the famed Shinkansen bullet train, the technology that will be deployed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway. He will visit the Kawasaki Heavy Industries facility in Kobe, where high speed trains are manufactured.

"Our partnership with Japan is characterized as a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. India and Japan see each other through a prism of shared Buddhist heritage, democratic values, and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order," Modi had said in his pre-departure statement.